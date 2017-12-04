MP honours Washington coffin firm

Coffin manufacturer JC Atkinson is making the opposition green with envy.

The firm has been honoured for its environmental credentials by MP Sharon Hodgson.

The member for Washington and Sunderland West presented boss Julian Atkinson with her All-Party Parliamentary Corporate Responsibility Group’s Constituency Responsible Business Champion nomination award.

Each year, MPs are asked to nominate a local business to be their Constituency Responsible Business Champion for the year, with the chance to be shortlisted for a national award.

Mrs Hodgson recognised JC Atkinson’s work in manufacturing environmentally-friendly coffins and caskets which are exported across the world.

The firm has a history of winning awards for its environmental work and in recent months, Julian and his team have been raising awareness and vital funds for coffin makers affected by the catastrophic floods in Bangladesh.

“It was an absolute honour to present Julian and his hardworking team at JC Atkinson with this nomination award which recognises the important work they do to provide people with alternative and environmentally-friendly coffins,” said Mrs Hodgson.

“This is a success across the world and just goes to show how impressive this company is when it is leading the way in this market.

“Yet, it was not just being a successful business that caught my eye, but also JC Atkinson’s important socially responsible work both here in the UK and across the world.

“I’m delighted to have presented Julian and his team at JC Atkinson with this nomination and hope that they will be considered for the top prize in the future. They are a true local success story and I am proud to have them based here.”

Julian Atkinson said: “It is always great when our effort is recognised by others.

“Being nominated for the award by Sharon is an honour - we have all worked hard over many years to evolve the company which has a proven low environmental impact on our planet.

“We have a great story to tell and having this recognition helps with this.”

The company has raised a total of £2,775 for Bangladesh and anyone wanting to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jcatkinson?ct=t(Just_Giving_Donation9_1_2017)