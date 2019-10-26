Motown The Musical 'abandoned' at Sunderland Empire due to mains power cut
Theatre-goers were plunged into darkness after a power outage cut short a performance of Motown the Musical at Sunderland Empire.
The theatre issued a statement on Friday, October 25, after the show had to be stopped mid-way through.
Customers were then escorted from the premises by staff.
Motown the Musical opened at the Empire on Tuesday, October 15, and its final day at the theatre is today, Saturday, October 26.
The theatre advised its Friday customers that there are still some tickets left for Saturday’s Motown matinee and evening performances – but that any transfers would have to be made in person at the theatre box office from 12pm.
The statement said in full: “Following tonight’s mains power cut and show abandonment, customers who attended please be assured that you’ll be entitled to a full refund.
“We still have some availability at tomorrow’s matinee and evening performances for anyone wanting to transfer into either of those performances.
“Given the last dates for Motown the Musical are tomorrow we would only be able to make any transfers in person at the Box Office which will be open from 12 noon.
“Any customers who can’t attend tomorrow and require a full refund are advised not to do anything at this time and will be contacted from Monday. Thanks for your patience.”
Earlier this week, a group of theatre customers told the Echo they were asked to leave a performance of Motown after singing along with the music.
Lesley Powell, 53, of Pennywell, and her family spent around £100 on tickets.