Motown the Musical was abandoned at Sunderland Empire on Friday, October 25.

The theatre issued a statement on Friday, October 25, after the show had to be stopped mid-way through.

Customers were then escorted from the premises by staff.

The theatre advised its Friday customers that there are still some tickets left for Saturday’s Motown matinee and evening performances – but that any transfers would have to be made in person at the theatre box office from 12pm.

“We still have some availability at tomorrow’s matinee and evening performances for anyone wanting to transfer into either of those performances.

“Given the last dates for Motown the Musical are tomorrow we would only be able to make any transfers in person at the Box Office which will be open from 12 noon.

“Any customers who can’t attend tomorrow and require a full refund are advised not to do anything at this time and will be contacted from Monday. Thanks for your patience.”