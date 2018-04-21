Motorists warned to take care following spate of accidents

Tyne and Wear firefighters at the scene of an accident.
Firefighters are urging drivers to take care following a spate of road accidents this month.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service they have had to deal with an increased number of incidents in the brigade area.

A badly damaged Citroen at a crash scene.

A spokesman said: "It feels like its already been a bad month for RTCs and problems with cars and buses.

"We're here to protect and keep our communities safe, but we can always do with a little support from you.

"Always drive according to the road and weather conditions. Remember it's better to arrive late than not at all."

This vehicle ended up on its side.

Another car incident firefighters dealt with.

