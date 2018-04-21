Motorists warned to take care following spate of accidents

Firefighters are urging drivers to take care following a spate of road accidents this month.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service they have had to deal with an increased number of incidents in the brigade area.

A badly damaged Citroen at a crash scene.

A spokesman said: "It feels like its already been a bad month for RTCs and problems with cars and buses.

"We're here to protect and keep our communities safe, but we can always do with a little support from you.

"Always drive according to the road and weather conditions. Remember it's better to arrive late than not at all."

This vehicle ended up on its side.