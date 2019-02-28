Motorists warned as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in Sunderland

Have your say

The Met Office has urged motorists to be aware this morning as it issues a weather warning for fog in Sunderland.

Dense patches of fog are making driving conditions difficult in the North East.

In some areas it is forecast that visibility will drop below 100m as drivers are warned to take extra care on the region's roads this morning.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 11am.

There is a possibility of slower journey times with delays to bus and train services and possible delays or cancellations to flights.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Fog affecting Northern Ireland, parts of southern and eastern Scotland and the north of England this morning bringing some travel disruption.

"Visibility of less than 100m is likely in places with some very difficult driving conditions.

"Some gradual improvement to visibility is expected this morning though some areas of fog are likely to persist into the afternoon."