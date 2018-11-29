Motorists caught up in seven-mile tailbacks on A1 near a busy Durham junction

Have your say

Drivers are facing delays after a car has become stuck on the A1 southbound.

There's reports of up to a seven-mile-tailback due to the vehicle grinding to a halt on the outside lane, just before junction 62, at Carrville, Durham.

Officers from Durham Constabulary are at the scene.

It's unclear if the car has broken down or has been involved in an accident.

A police spokesman said: "We are responding to an incident on the A1 Southbound at Carrville, just before Junction 62.

"A single car has came to a halt in the outside lane.

"Officers are at the scene to make the area safe."