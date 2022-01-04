The incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm close to A1231 exit for Washington.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 6.41pm to a multi vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 southbound carriageway. We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

The collision resulted in the road being closed for around two hours.

Following the incident, Northumbria Police tweeted: “Officers are on the scene of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A19 near to the A1231. The road has been closed at this location. Please avoid the area.”

A motorist had to be taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A19.

