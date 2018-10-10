Motorbike rider killed in crash was 'loved by everyone'

Tributes have been paid to a great grandfather who died in a motorcycle accident.

John Eric Woodhead, from Chester-le-Street, died when his Suzuki 600cc motorbike collided with a roadside barrier on the A167, near the Honest Lawyer, outside Durham City, on Sunday, September 30.

The 74-year-old, who had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, was given first aid at the roadside but was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now released a statement through Durham Police paying tribute to him.

It said: “John was loved by everyone.

“He was a keen motorcyclist who was well-known within the biking community.

“We would like to thank the air ambulance, paramedics, police and members of the public who assisted at the scene”.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any further information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 0298 of September 30.