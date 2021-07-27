Josh Fletcher’s family say he was last seen on Thursday, July 22, in the Peel Street area of Sunderland near his current place of residence.

The 30-year-old is understood to be vulnerable, having returned last week from a visit to Otley in West Yorkshire.

He is described as being of average height and build, with facial hair and possibly with a small cross-breed dog. His family say he frequents parks near the Peel Street area of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Fletcher's family say the 30-year-old Sunderland has been missing since Thursday, July 22.

They told The Echo they have tried to call Mr Fletcher a number of times since last week, but have been unable to make contact.

"At first, we were concerned he’d got lost on his way back up from Yorkshire,” his mother, Ida Fletcher, said.

"But a shop worker at Mowbray’s on Peel Street says she saw him on Thursday – apparently he came in a few times for different bits and bobs. Police have been around to his house and they can’t find him either.

"We’ve been up to the house as well. All we want is for him to get in touch and to let us know he’s alright.”

Police are also appealing for any information that could help the force locate Mr Fletcher.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate missing Sunderland man Josh Fletcher, 30, who was last seen on July 21 when he visited relatives in West Yorkshire,” a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

The force confirmed he was reported as missing to police on Sunday (July 25) after his loved ones had not heard from him.

Josh is described as a white male, 5’8 of medium build. He has blonde hair and is likely to have a blonde full beard. He is also likely to have his black and white mongrel with him, police say.

Josh, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting log NP-20210725-0359.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.