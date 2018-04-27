Moscow to ban sale of alcohol during World Cup 2018...

Football fans travelling to the World Cup in Moscow face a dry trip after Russian authorities announced a ban on alcohol in the capital city in the run up to matches.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be in place for the 12 matches taking place in Moscow, beginning on June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Fans will be able to buy drink within the stadia and official FIFA fan zones, but pubs, restaurants and off-licenses will be subject to a ban on booze sales the day before and the day of matches.

Kirill Malyshkin, Moscow City Hall's deputy head of regional security and anti-corruption department, said: “The executive authorities have defined the boundaries of the territories within which prohibitions will be imposed on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, drinks in glass containers, including in the provision of catering services, on the eve of the World Cup football match and on the day of its holding”.

Mr Malyshkin, who was speaking at a Russia-Peru cultural event in Lima. added that special medical measures would be made to help drunk fans.

Officials are keen to avoid the ugly scenes marred the Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Clashes between England and Russia supporters in Marseille were among the worst, with numerous people left with injuries, and premises damaged.

There are already concerns for England fans travelling to Moscow, with tensions between the two countries running high following the poisoning of former double agent Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in March.

Relations became even more frosty after missile strikes by the USA, UK and France against the Russian-backed Assad regime in Syria.

The World Cup in Russia will run from June 14 to July 15, with matches in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.