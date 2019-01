More than 40 rare and endangered birds have been stolen from an outhouse inside a garden.

The theft took place at about 7.40pm yesterday at an address in the Easington Village area.

One of the birds which was stolen.

Peterlee Police say the birds are of "great sentimental value" to the owner.

Anybody who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00171348.