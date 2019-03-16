More than 30 firefighters called to major blaze in Gateshead

Thirty-nine firefighters are tackling a major incident at a building in Gateshead.

A number of crews, including two from Hebburn and Marley Park, are currently at the scene working to bring the blaze under control.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has warned the public to "keep doors and windows closed" as work continues at the fire.

In a message posted to its Twitter account, the fire service also said that roads in the area may be affected.

The Tweets said: "We have 39 firefighters from Gateshead, Hebburn, Gosforth, West Denton, Byker, Birtley, Newcastle Central & Marley Park Community Fire Stations at #Gateshead Corporation Club fire. Please avoid the area. Keep doors and windows closed."

Another, posted earlier, said: "We are currently dealing with a building on fire in the Gateshead area. Several pumps and 2 Aerial Ladders are in attendance. Roads in this area may be affected."