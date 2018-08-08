More than £22,000 handed over to Bradley Lowery Foundation after Sunderland AFC bike ride

Staff at Sunderland AFC have handed over more than £22,000 in sponsorship to the Bradley Lowery Foundation after completing a gruelling bike ride.

A courageous group of workers completed the gruelling 5 Ferries Challenge in aid of the charity in May and have now presented the proceeds to Bradley's devoted mum Gemma.

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma (second from right) with SAFC employees Kevin Ball, Dave Moses and Nichola Linsley.

Bradley passed away last year aged six following a brave battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The youngster, of Blackhall Colliery, was a huge SAFC fan and struck up a heartwarming friendship with now former striker Jermain Defoe.

At half-time as the Black Cats took on Charlton Athletic on Saturday, club representatives Kevin Ball, Dave Moses and Nichola Linsley handed over a cheque to for £22,408.

A total of 31 people from across the club, took part in the fundraiser, cycling 52 miles across the Scottish islands, battling driving rain and steep hills.

The two-day challenge was completed using five different ferry crossings in and around North Kintyre and Firth of Clyde.

Gemma said: “Thank you so much to everyone who did the ride. It’s an amazing amount of money and we are so grateful to the staff and the club as a whole, who are always so supportive of us.

"Every penny will go towards the holiday home for poorly young people that the foundation is building.”

Dave Moses, Sunderland AFC, added: “There was a wide range of abilities in the group, with some who hadn’t been on a bike since there childhood, so it was most certainly a challenge.

“The camaraderie and spirit amongst the group was synonymous with the staff at the club, all of who are a very dedicated group of people.

"Throughout the ride Bradley was always uppermost in our minds and we are delighted to have been able to raise such a tremendous sum for the charity.

"Thank you to everyone who sponsored and supporter us, it is hugely appreciated.”

Sunderland AFC launched its 'For Bradley' initiative, in conjunction with the Bradley Lowery Foundation, at the end of 2017, with the aim of creating a holiday home for sick children and their families

Sunderland AFC passed on its thanks to Pro Rider Cycling, Parks of Hamilton, Everyone Active and Totum Sport for their help with the ride.

For more information on the 5 Ferries Challenge, go to www.5ferrychallenge.com.