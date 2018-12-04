More strikes loom as Sunderland and Hartlepool train row talks are quickly derailed

Rail union bosses say they are “angry, frustrated and determined to fight on in the interests of passenger safety” after the apparent collapse of safety talks.

Passengers using Northern's services at Sunderland, Seaham, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham stations now face three more Saturdays of strike action this month.

The Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers union and the rail operators parent company, Arriva Rail North (ARN), were due to begin discussions chaired by arbitration service Acas on Tuesday morning after suggestions of new government funding to safeguard the future role of guards.

Talks were initially delayed before quickly collapsing amid RMT claims that ARN still would not guarantee the guards' responsibilities.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash: "Frankly, it defies belief that, despite the spin from the Government last week, the very basic issue of a funding package to underpin a second person on Northern trains has been booted into the long grass. That is a disgrace.

“RMT is sick of being treated with contempt and taken for a ride by those at the controls of the basket-case Northern Rail franchise and their paymasters in Government.

Their cynical actions have collapsed the talks process and the programme of strike action remains on and the blame for that lies fair and square with the company.”

ARN, which has run reduced timetables on previous strike days, has yet to respond to Tuesday's developments.

David Brown, Northern managing director, has previously said: “By the end of December, we will have had 19 consecutive Saturdays of RMT strike action.

"This targeted action disrupts our customers’ lives. But, as we enter a vital period for businesses, it also damages the economic well being of the north of England.

“We have fantastic colleagues who have supported customers by keeping our trains running on each of the RMT strike days.

"We are aiming to keep as many people moving as possible and ensuring customers can still travel into the biggest towns and cities for the big seasonal events including Christmas markets, but with very few services running after 5pm."