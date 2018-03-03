More snow due to fall in North East today

More snow is expected to fall across the North East today - but it will be much lighter than it has been in recent days according to forecasters.

The Met Office says that conditions will be less windy and less cold than of late, but staying largely cloudy with further mainly light snow.

However, the snow will gradually become more intermittent and patchy.

The highest temperatures will be along the coast with highs of 2 °C.

Tonight forecasters say it will be generally cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of mostly light snow and widespread icy stretches.

Later the snow may turn to sleet at low levels and along the coast with lows of -2 °C at worst.

Sunday is expected to be generally cloudy and breezy, but also gradually becoming slightly milder with the patchy light snow becoming limited to high ground, while turning to sleet or rain at lower levels.

On the railways today, Grand Central says it is running a "limited timetable", with the 3.29pm train from Sunderland to London Kings Cross service cancelled due to the weather.

Ticket acceptance is available on Virgin Trains, Northern, TransPennine Express and the Metro system.

Grand Central say that services may be subject to delays and short notice alterations.

Customers are being advised to check train times before heading to stations.

Beamish Open Air Museum in County Durham has also had to close.

A statement on the museum's twitter page read: "Our staff are working their hardest to clear the snow but due to the severe conditions, we're not going to be able to open today.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience.

"We'll carry on with snow clearing so we can open to visitors tomorrow.

"We'll keep everyone updated."