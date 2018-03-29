More jobs on way as Marsden quarry deal is signed

Jobs have been saved and more are on their way as a takeover deal has been signed for Marsden Quarry.

O’Brien Aggregate Marsden Limited is the new owner of the quarry on the Coast Road in Whitburn.

Coun Tracey Dixon has met with the new owners

The company, run by businessman Gordon O’Brien, follows the Owen Pugh group going into administration last October.

The deal has finally completed after several months of discussions.

The move has helped to safeguard the employment of about 30 existing staff with another 30 positions hopefully being created.

Mr O’Brien said: “I am relieved the deal has been completed. It has taken about five months. But we will be carrying on as normal.

There has been a lot of hard work in completing this deal and now we can focus on the operations. Gordon O’Brien

“The jobs at the site are secure and we are hoping to create about 30 more jobs.

“There has been a lot of hard work in completing this deal and now we can focus on the operations.” Mr O’Brien confirmed a meeting with the Whitburn councillor, Coun Tracey Dixon, had been arranged to discuss the plans for the site.

Ahead of the announcement, residents had feared the land could be used as a rubbish tip.

Resident Ronnie Fenwick said: “We had visions of the quarry being turned into a tip. But if they have the same controls on the dust and it’s monitored, what else can you do? You can’t oppose it.

“We’d rather have a deadline as to when the work is going to be finished on the site. Surely there can’t be much more to quarry.

“When is work there going to stop and the area restored?”

Coun Dixon said: “The new owner has already made contact with myself and a meeting took place.

“The key thing for us is that the new owners work with elected members and the community and that understand the impact the quarry has on residents.

“It is a working quarry and we are pleased people are being able to keep their jobs and new vacancies created, but we do have a duty of care to our community.

“Moving forward, I hope we will be able to work together to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum for our residents.”

Joint administrator Chris Petts, of Grant Thornton UK, said: “I would like to personally thank all of the retained employees of Marsden Quarry for their support during this difficult period.

“I am very pleased to have been able to repay their support by securing a going concern sale to such a reputable local businessman in Gordon O’Brien.”