More details released about Harry and Meghan's wedding with one week to go

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added a fresh transatlantic twist to their wedding by inviting a senior US bishop to speak at next week's service.

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, will give an address at the wedding in Windsor on May 19.

Detail of the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace, London.

The preacher, from Chicago, is to attend the service at St George's Chapel, at which the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate, Kensington Palace said.

The Episcopal Church is an offshoot of the Church of England in the US and forms part of the broader Anglican Communion worldwide.

Read more: Sunderland's plans under way to celebrate royal wedding



Ms Markle was baptised by the Most Rev Justin Welby ahead of her wedding to the prince, whose grandmother, the Queen, is head of the Anglican Church.

The running order for the big day.

Bishop Curry said: "The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness.

"And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

Related content: How Just Eat could cater your wedding if you're getting married on the same day as Harry and Meghan



He is the first African-American bishop to have served as the Episcopal Church's presiding bishop, a role he has held since November 2015.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, is to conduct next week's service, before Justin Welby officiates as the couple make their marriage vows.

A picture has also been released of the document signed by the Queen giving her consent for Prince Harry to marry Ms Markle.

The Queen signed the Instrument of Consent in March - an elaborate notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy, and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm.

The document states: "Now know ye that we have consented and do by these presents signify our consent to the contracting of matrimony between our most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales KCVO and Rachel Meghan Markle."