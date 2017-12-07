More arrests made in police crackdown on burglaries

Police are adding to their tally of suspected burglars being arrested and quizzed by detectives as part of a Christmas crime crackdown.

Operation Sleigh aims to target criminals who are hoping to cash in on the festive period by breaking into people’s homes and vehicles.

Yesterday, four more suspected burglars found themselves being arrested, taking the total up to 33 people being arrested since the campaign was launched on Friday, for a range of burglary and theft offences.

As part of the crackdown across South Tyneside and Sunderland, police are visiting homes of known burglars to deliver Christmas cards to remind them, officers have them in their sights.

Second-hand shops are also being visited by police to remind them of their responsibilities when taking in goods for sale.

Meanwhile, residents are being reminded to ensure doors and windows are locked at all times and presents are not left in view of house windows.