Monsters take over The Word in new exhibition in South Shields

Monsters come in all shapes and sizes – and you can find out all about them at a new exhibition at The Word in South Shields.

Whatever ‘monster’ means to you, from those written about in early mythology to the present day creatures digitally created by Pixar and Disney, they have captured imaginations throughout the ages.

There will be a chance to meet Boris Karloff’s classic movie monster in Dr Frankenstein’s lab, see what it feels like to be held by King Kong and take a selfie with Sulley from Monsters Inc.

You can read about children’s favourites such as the Gruffalo and Shrek and be reminded of the monsters from Hollywood’s golden age: Dracula, Wolf Man and the Mummy.

There will be clips from monster movies and monster-themed interactive games.

The ‘Monsters – the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly’, opens on Saturday, March 17, and is supported by Arts Council England and Port of Tyne.

Before this, The Word is hosting an audience with Angus Donald on Friday, March 2.

Suitable for 16 and over, the best-selling author will be talking to the audience about his career so far and his new novel, Blood’s Game.

The audience will then be able to ask him questions about his writing.

Angus Donald was born in China in 1965 and educated at Marlborough College and Edinburgh University.

For the past 20 years, he has been a journalist in Hong Kong, India, Afghanistan and London.

This event is part of BBC’s Civilisations Festival.

For more information on how to book tickets visit www.theworduk.org