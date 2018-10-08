Monday morning misery for Metro users as leaves on the line and failed train cause delays

Metro passengers are facing delays this morning due to a failed train and leaves on the tracks.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has said that there are delays of up to 20 mins to trains running between Gateshead Stadium and South Shields and South Hylton due to a failed train.

Trains are also being affected by low rail adhesion, which happens as a result of leaf fall in the autumn months.

When leaves fall on to the line, particularly in damp or wet weather, the rolling action of passing wheels compresses them, causing a greasy mulch to cover the top of the rail.

This can lead to friction problems between the steel train wheels and the rails.

A bus replacement service is still in operation between South Shields and Chichester Metro stations while works are carried out as part of the development of the transport interchange in South Shields.