Moment bungling Sunderland burglar was pictured asleep in victim's car

This is the moment a bungling burglar was found asleep at the wheel of his victim's car by police.

Sleeping Kirk Scott was still wearing his burglar's head torch and plastic gloves when a shocked householder found him in the Citroen Picasso which was parked outside his home in Sunderland on October 2.

Kirk Scott.

The homeowner had been alerted by a neighbour in the early morning that belongings from his garage, which had been broken into, had been put on his garden wall and in the basket of a bike parked in the street.

Snoozing Sunderland burglar caught fast asleep behind wheel of victim's car

When the victim checked his vehicle and discovered the 35-year-old stranger asleep inside, he wedged the driver's door to keep him locked there until the police arrived.

When Scott was woken up and searched, officers, who took camera footage of the bizarre sight they were confronted with, found property from the garage stuffed inside his pockets, along with a second torch, a balaclava and some amphetamine.

The bike containing property from the break-in belonged to Scott.

Earlier this week, Scott, of Smith Street, Ryhope, Sunderland, admitted burglary of the garage and possessing amphetamine at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Scott, who has more than 120 previous convictions, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a six-month evening curfew.