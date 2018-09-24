Molly Scott makes it through to the next phase of X Factor

Teenager Molly Scott hit the right note with X Factor judges last night.

Molly, from Easington, who wowed the audience with a stunning rendition of James Brown's It's a Man's Man's Man's World during her audition, has made it through to the next phase of the competition.

Molly Scott is through to the X Factor's new Six Chair Challenge

The 16-year-old 's rendition of grandmother Lorna's favourite song was enough to see her avoid a mass cull of contestants as a result of the show's change of format this year.

Previously, every act who made it through the auditions was invited back for Boot Camp.

But this year, X Factor has mixed things up, introducing a judges' deliberation round which saw many of the would-be stars given their marching orders without getting the chance to perform again.

The judging panel whittled the 130 hopefuls that made it through auditions down to 60, who will go on to compete in the Six Chair Challenge.

They will go on to face the all-new Six Chair Challenge, which this year allows each of the judges one Guaranteed Safe Seat to give away.

Under the new format, if a judge wants an act to go through to the Judges' Houses, they will give that act a Safe Seat.

Last night also saw the revelation of who will be mentoring each group.

Louis Tomlinson will mentor the boys, Simon Cowell the girls, Robbie Williams the groups and while Williams's wife Ayda Field Williams will mentor the overs.

After meeting her group, Field Williams told them: "What the boys don't know is I am the most competitive member on that panel," while Cowell said: "This is the best girls category we've had for a long, long time."

The final round of auditions saw Thomas Pound, 20, sail through to the next round after stunning the judges with his two performances.

The cleaner from South Wales gave the panel a rendition of Tina Turner's Simply The Best before he was sent away by Cowell, who said he would rather see him perform as his drag queen alter ego.

Pound later returned to perform Turner's hit Proud Mary, dressed up as Lady Frieda Wilde.

After the performance, Cowell told him: "Thomas, or Lady Frieda, you've got balls.

"I Ioved the fact someone took the advice, it could have gone horribly wrong but people loved it. Whether you're Lady Frieda or Thomas Pound, I don't care because both of you have got a yes."

Family gospel group ATTY, from Birmingham, also landed a place in the next stage after impressing with their performance of the Shawn Mendes song Mercy.

After receiving a standing ovation from the judges, Tomlinson told them: "The unity you have, we can feel it."

Williams added: "I feel what you've got, it's really powerful."

Earlier in the episode, Field Williams revealed her husband broke her heart by breaking up with her three times before the couple got married and had children.

She spoke about the devastation she felt while listening to 18-year-old Chloe Jane McAllister, from Northern Ireland, sing Jessie Ware's Say You Love Me.

She said: "Rob put me through some, Rob dumped me three times. What a bad man, I know we're all thinking it."

After watching the performance, she added: "I thought that was amazing and I felt the heartbreak.

"In fact I felt it so much that Rob will be sleeping on the couch tonight because it made me remember what an awful human he was to me."

Williams also said the performance stirred up strong emotions for him, telling McAllister: "I've got a daughter and her name is Theodora Rose Williams and she's five years old and she is my life and I go to piano lessons with her every Friday and I was thinking about you being that same person and learning your craft.

"I want to show the person who means the most to me in the world exactly what they can achieve when they put their mind to it and they practice because you're the person I want my daughter to be like."

