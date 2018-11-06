‘Molly Scott can hold her head up high as we are all so proud of her’ - community shows support for teenage singer as X Factor dream ends

Molly Scott’s X Factor experience may have come to an end - but her supporters back home have said the teenage singer has made them proud.

Molly’s former dance teacher, Nadine Kennedy Wood, said that the young star will be able to hold her head up high after wowing the nation on the hit TV show.

The young up and coming star, from Easington, was voted off the show by three of the four judges after surviving being automaticmatically sent home in the public vote, but failing to win the judges’ backing in the sing-off.

Molly has been supported by her parents Martin and Louise throughout her journey as they travelkled to London every weekend as their future star performed to thousands in the audiens and millions of TV viewers. Molly has thanked all her supporters and says her dreams have come true.

In a post on Twitter following the result Molly said: “I would just like to thank everyone for all the support! “I would not have been able to do this without all of you amazing people.

“My dream has come true!

“I’ve tried my hardest every week. Love you all.”

Nadine, who runs Nadine’s Academy of Dance on Ladysmith Street in Hartlepool, taught Molly for 10 years and has been following her former pupil’s incredible experience.

She said: “We are extremely proud of her.

“This is the start of bright things in the future, as we all know that she is destined to be a star.

Molly Scott performing on the X Factor. Picture courtesy of ITV.

“She appreciates that she has still got a lot to learn, but she is only 16 years old.

“It has been an incredible experience for her.

“Molly can come back home and hold her head up high.

“She has just left school and what 16-year-old leaves school and go straight onto prime time TV?”

Molly Scott from Easington during her X Factor audition

Nadine said Molly’s years of training in dance will mean that she will be able to take the good from the experience.

She continued: “They are taught to take the good with the bad and we are very grateful that she has been in that position in the first place.

“Simon put her there and even though he may not have been the best mentor, as he is extremely busy - we are very grateful to him for putting her there.

“We are not sad, as they are taught in the industry to learn and move on from it.

“She is going to go from strength-to-strength.

“She only auditioned for the experience and has smashed it and gone above and beyond all expectations.

Martin (47) and Louise Scott (48). Picture by FRANK REID

“She has loved every minute of it.

“NDC will always be her home and she is always welcome there - we have a close relationship with her.

“I don’t think she will return permanently to the North East as there are more opportunities in London.

“But she will always come back and perform.

“She has set her goals high and I am sure she will achieve them.”

Meanwhile English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, where Molly was a pupil until the summer, also expressed their pride for their former pupil’s achievements.

In a post on Twitter they said: “Well done Molly Scott, you’ve done everyone proud.

“Your X Factor journey has ended way too soon.

“This is just the beginning and we look forward to seeing you grow and become the super star everyone at English Martyrs School knows you already are!

“We are all so proud of you.”

Molly Scott aged 8.