Molly aims for X-Factor glory

All eyes will be on teenage singing sensation Molly Scott this weekend after she made it through to the next round of TV’s The X Factor.

The talented sixteen-year-old from Easington was seen on Sunday night’s episode chosen as one of 60 final contestants out of 130 hopefuls that made it through the auditions to go through to the nerve-racking Six Chair Challenge.

Molly will be seen singing in front of a live audience at Wembley Arena for a place to go through to the judges’ houses on Saturday night.

Her mentor is Simon Cowell who is overseeing the girls. He said: “This is the best girls category we’ve had for a long, long time.”

Molly said on Twitter after Sunday’s show aired: “Most nerve-wracking day ever!!! So happy to be through to [the] six chair challenge...”

In another she tweeted: “OMG!!!! Can’t believe I have made it through the reveal and I will be joining team @simoncowell at the six chair challenge @thexfactor!! Cannot wait and thank you again for all the support X”.

Molly says she is looking forward to the Six Chair Challenge when she will sing for survival on Saturday night's The X Factor.

Molly’s mum Louise Scott, who works as a teaching assistant in Hartlepool, added: “She’s on on Saturday, we are so proud of her.”

Previously, every act who made it through the auditions was invited back for Boot Camp.

But this year, X Factor has mixed things up, introducing a judges’ deliberation round which saw many of the would-be stars given their marching orders without getting the chance to perform again.

The Six Chair Challenge involves all the remaining contestants in each category battling for one of six coveted seats.

During the dramatic round singers who have been awarded a seat can be replaced if their mentor is more impressed by another subsequent performer.

The all-new Six Chair Challenge this year also allows each of the judges one Guaranteed Safe Seat to give away.

Under the new format, if a judge wants an act to go through to the Judges’ Houses, they will give that act a Safe Seat.

The final six singers in each of the four categories then progress to the judges’ houses, the last stage before they are whittled down further for the live finals.

Molly first wowed the judges with a stunning rendition of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s World during her audition. It is her grandmother, and biggest fan, Lorna’s favourite song.

The X Factor airs on Saturday on ITV1 at 8.35pm.