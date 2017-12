Have your say

We got a taste of winter earlier this week as snow and ice gripped the North East region.

But it went as quickly as it arrived with most of the white stuff washed away before the weekend came.

Roker in the snow. Picture: Dean Matthews.

Hoping to see some more snow before Christmas comes?

Even if we can't rely on the weather, we've got you covered with these great reader pictures.

Thanks for everyone who sent a photo!