Missing teenager may be in Sunderland

Police believe a missing teenager may have travelled to the Sunderland area.

Sixteen-year-old Liam Percival was last seen five days ago in his hometown of Carlistle on Wednesday, October 31, at 11.30pm.

A statement from Cumbria Police says: "It is believed that he may have travelled to the Newcastle or Sunderland areas.

"He is described as a white male with short blonde hair.

"He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoody, black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information on Liam’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101.

"Officers also ask him if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."