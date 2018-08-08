Missing teen thought to be in Washington is found safe and well

A teenage boy has been found safe after going missing for a fortnight.

Cleveland Police wanted help to find 14-year-old Carl Sharp who went missing from Middlesbrough almost two weeks ago.

It was believed he could be in the Washington area of Sunderland.

Carl was last seen playing football in the street outside an address in Palmer Street in Middlesbrough on Friday afternoon, July 27, however he left the area and did not return.

Tonight police have thanked people for their help in finding the youngster.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police tweeted: "Missing 14-year-old Carl Sharp has been located safe and well. Thank you to everyone for their help with the appeal."