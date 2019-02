A missing Sunderland dad has been found safe and well after sparking concerns by not returning home.

Police issued an appeal for information after Glenn Johnson left his daughter Sarah McArdle's house in Plains Farm, on Friday morning.

The 52-year-old's family were worried when he did not return home later the same day.

But Northumbria Police and Sarah have both confirmed today that Mr Johnson has been found is now back home safely with his family.