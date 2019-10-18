Missing man known to travel to Sunderland has been found, police confirm
Ayrshire Police Division had asked the public to help them locate a man missing from Maybole who is known to travel to Sunderland.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 6:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 7:03 pm
Robert Wright, 56, was last seen on Saturday, October 5, leaving an address in Murray Gardens but he is known to travel to Sunderland.
At the time, police expressed concerns for his welfare.
On Friday, October 18 it was confirmed he had been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for Ayrshire Police Division said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”