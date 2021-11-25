Missing Laura Forster found safe and well
A woman who had been missing for over a day has been found safe and well.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:55 am
Laura Forster, from Shiney Row, had been missing since around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24, when she was last seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker.
The public were asked to come forward with any information on her whereabouts following growing concern for her welfare.
A number of searches were undertaken as well.
Northumbria Police have confirmed on Friday morning, November 26, that Laura, 35, has been found safe and well.