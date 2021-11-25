Laura Forster, from Shiney Row, had been missing since around 10pm on Wednesday, November 24, when she was last seen in the Osborne Street area of Roker.

The public were asked to come forward with any information on her whereabouts following growing concern for her welfare.

A number of searches were undertaken as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police confirmed on Friday, November 26, that Laura had been found safe and well.

Northumbria Police have confirmed on Friday morning, November 26, that Laura, 35, has been found safe and well.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.