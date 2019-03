Have your say

Missing Houghton man William Orchin has been found 'safe and well.

Mr Orchin, 34, went missing from his home in Houghton earlier this week, sparking an appeal from Northumbria Police to locate him.

Northumbria Police has thanked the public for their support.

A spokesman from the force said: "Missing Houghton man William Orchin has been found safe and well. The public are thanked for their support."