A missing Durham woman has been found.

Durham Constabulary had appealed for help this morning to trace Chantelle Mitchell, 29, (also known as Chantelle Williams).

Chantelle, from Bowburn, was known to frequent Durham City.

The force has now issued a statement saying she is safe: "We are very pleased to say that Chantelle Mitchell, 29, has been found safe and well," it says.

"Police would like to thank all who assisted in the search, and all who shared our appeal for information."