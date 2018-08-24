Military helicopters seen landing in Sunderland

Military helicopters have been seen landing in Sunderland.

Two RAF helicopters were seen landing in Barnes Park yesterday afternoon.

Video footage shared on social media has shown the military vehicles on a grassy area in the park at around 4pm, leaving many residents in the area wondering what was going on.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that the RAF has been doing some military training, with the helicopters seen taking off and landing in different areas, including South Shields.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: “We understand that the RAF are doing some landing training.”

Did you see the helicopters in the area yesterday?

Please get in touch with us to share your videos and photos. Email echo.news@jpress.co.uk or find us on Facebook.