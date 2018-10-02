Metros delayed by 'act of vandalism'

Metro passengers faced delays of around 15 minutes last night due to an 'act of vandalism' on one of the trains.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed that a smashed window on one of its trains at Palmersville meant that it had to be taken out of service, causing delays to trains heading to South Shields.

A Nexus spokesman said: “There were some delays to services into South Tyneside on Tuesday evening due a train being vandalised.

"A saloon window was smashed and this meant that the train had to be returned to the depot.

"This was an act of criminal damage and it has been reported to the police.”

On Twitter, Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We have delays of 15 minutes due to an act of vandalism and other anti-social behaviour.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."