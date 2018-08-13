Metro suspended after elderly lady drives car on track

The Metro is suspended between the Airport and Regent Centre in both directions after an elderly lady accidentally drove her car onto the track.

A Tyne and Wear Metro Service spokeswoman confirmed that the lady has been safely removed from the car and that no one has been injured in the incident which took place at Kingston Park Metro Station around 8.45pm.

Engineers are on the scene along with the police who have worked together to remove the car from the Metro track.

The service is said to be resuming shortly.

A Tyne and Wear Metro Service spokeswoman said; "The service is suspended between Regent Centre and the Airport in both directions due to a car on the track.

"We believe an elderly lady took a wrong turn and ended up driving onto the track at Kingston Park.

Reader Charlie Johnson took this photo of the car on the Metro track.

"She has been safely removed from the car and engineers are on scene with police working to get the service up and running as quickly as possible."