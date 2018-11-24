Metro shutdown latest: Limited service restored across Tyne and Wear network

A limited Metro rail service is now operating as workers tackle a major fault which earlier paralysed the entire Tyne and Wear network.

Nexs, which runs services throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside, tweeted just after 11am: "A limited Metro service is now running. However, this is subject to major delay in some areas.

"Metro tickets and passes are currently still being accepted on all Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East."

Metro services director Chris Carson earlier said: “Currently there are no Metro trains running across the network due to a major fault with Metro’s communications system.

"The radio system we use to communicate with our train drivers is not working and this means that trains cannot operate.

“Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach are accepting tickets to help Metro passengers. Where possible customers should seek alternative forms of travel until further notice.

“We are working on this fault and we hope to restore Metro services as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to our customers.”

Train travellers using Northern services from Sunderland to Newcastle and Middlesbrough are already contending with a reduced timtetable on Saturday due to strike action by the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) workers union.