Metro services suspended between Sunderland stations due to signalling fault caused by 'suspected cable theft'

There are delays on the Metro system this morning due to signalling problems caused by a suspected cable theft.

Services are suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in Sunderland due to a signalling fauly.

Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience and said that Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses.

The service tweeted: "SERVICE SUSPENSION: Service is suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions due to a signalling fault on Network Rail infrastructure.

"Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach bus numbers 8, 10, 11 and 20.

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.

"The work is anticipated to last 2 hours.

"Information on where to get the bus can be found on posters in Metro stations, near the ticket machines.

"Thank you for your patience during this time."

Metro added: "We have received information from Network Rail that this incident is suspected cable theft.

"Their engineers will make repairs as soon as they can.

"We will keep you updated on progress."