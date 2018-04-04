Metro services suspended between South Hylton and East Boldon

Metro passengers are being warned that there are no trains running between South Hylton and East Boldon due to a points failure.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has announced that there are no trains running between the stations until repair work is carried out.

The problems started around 1.45pm and there are currently no trains in either direction, causing delays to airport services.

A Nexus spokesman said that the section of the line is managed by Network Rail who are on their way to carry out repairs.

A spokesman for the provider said: "Metro apologizes for the delays.

"We are waiting for the Network Rail to carry out repairs."