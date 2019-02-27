Metro services suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton stations due to signalling fault caused by 'suspected cable theft'

There are delays on the Metro system this morning due to signalling problems caused by a suspected cable theft.
Services are suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in Sunderland due to a signalling fauly.
Bosses have apologised for the inconvenience and said that Metro tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses.
The service tweeted: "SERVICE SUSPENSION: Service has been suspended between Pelaw & South Hylton.
"Go North East buses 56 Gateshead- Sunderland, 26 Heworth- Park Lane and 9 Jarrow - Sunderland are accepting tickets.
"Stagecoach bus numbers 8,10,11 & 20 continue to accept Metro tickets in Sunderland."
Metro added: "We have received information from Network Rail that this incident is suspected cable theft.
"Their engineers will make repairs as soon as they can.
"We will keep you updated on progress."