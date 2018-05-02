Metro services delayed after man taken to hospital

Metro services were delayed after a passenger was taken to hospital.

Trains between St James and South Shields were delayed by around 20 minutes in both directions from around 9pm today, May 2, after a man on board the train took ill.

The train was held at Long Benton Metro station while the man was treated and then taken to hospital.

A Nexus spokesman said: "Metro services were delayed between St James and South Shields when a male passenger became unwell and required an ambulance.

"A train was held at Long Benton Metro station while the man was treated and then taken to hospital."