Metro passengers facing early morning distruption today

A number of Metros are cancelled this morning while repair works are carried out.

Nexus announced more than a dozen trains between Airport, Regent Centre, Pelaw and South Hylton are being pulled from service today.

This is expected to effect trains until 6.50am and is to allow staff to complete emergency overnight engineering works at South Gosforth following a major power fault.

The Nexus website stated: "Please catch an alternative service. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

The list of the services affected are included here.

At 6am yesterday scores of passengers were left stranded when a power cut wiped out parts of the system, leaving no trains operating between Heworth and the Airport.

Chris Carson, Metro Services director, said: “Engineers worked as fast as they could to fix the problem and trains were running to all stations from 9am. I know this caused a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers and I want to say sorry to anyone who was held up."