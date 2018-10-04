Metro disruption resolved after power dip

Metro delays have now been resolved after a power dip earlier today.

People travelling on the South Shields to St James line suffered delays to their journey this morning as a result of a power supply problem in the Benton area.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has now confirmed that trains are running to timetable.

A Nexus spokesman said: “There were delays to services this morning due to a power supply problem in the Benton area.

"This caused issues with signals that needed to be reset and this meant there were delays.

"Services continued to operate to all destinations, but not to timetable.

"This issue has now been resolved.”

However passengers are being reminded that the replacement bus service between South Shields and Chichester is still in operation, as track and signalling upgrades are carried out so trains can serve the new South Shields transport interchange when it opens in 2019.