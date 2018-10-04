Metro disruption after power dip

Metro passengers are facing delays to their journey this morning after a power dip.

People travelling on the South Shields to St James line are being warned that their journey may be delayed as a result of the earlier problem in the Benton area.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro service, has confirmed that trains are running, but with delays.

The service Tweeted: "We currently have delays on the South Shields - St James line following a power dip in the Benton area.

"The signals have been reset and trains are operating.

"Apologies for the disruption to your journey."

Passengers are also being reminded that the replacement bus service between South Shields and Chichester is still in operation as track and signalling upgrades are carried out so trains can serve the new South Shields transport interchange when it opens in 2019.



