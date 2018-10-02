Metro delays due to 'act of vandalism'

Metro passengers are facing delays of around 15 minutes due to an 'act of vandalism' on one of the trains.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, has confirmed that a smashed window on one of its earlier trains has caused a gap in the service, affecting trains across the Metro system.

A spokesman for the service said: " A window was put out on one of the trains earlier this evening.

"As a result there are delays of around 15 minutes on services, but this will be reduced throughout the night."

Nexus was unable to confirm exactly which areas there were delays, or which line on which the train had been damaged.

On Twitter, Tyne and Wear Metro said: "We have delays of 15 minutes due to an act of vandalism and other anti-social behaviour.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."