Messages of condolence paid to man found in Sunderland's River Wear

Messages of condolence have poured in for a man who's body was found in the River Wear in Sunderland following a police search.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, April 6, Northumbria Police received a report of a man who had fallen into the river.

Search teams found a man's body in the River Wear in Sunderland.

Emergency services attended and carried out a thorough search of the area and river.

On Sunday, April 7, officers recovered the body of a man from the river.

His next of kin have been identified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Inquiries are now ongoing.

Search teams at the scene on Sunday.

Read more: Man's body found in Sunderland's River Wear after police search



Following the sad news, Echo readers have paid tribute to the man and passed on their condolences to his family on our Facebook page;

Sharon Elliott Goldstraw said: "Heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones. Heartbreaking."

Geraldine Willoughby commented: "Rest in peace, so sad when this happens.

"Thinking of his poor family."

Marion Jolliff Jenkins added: "Happening too often. RIP."

Lydia Tumilty said: "Thinking of his family, so sad."

Mary Pinder commented "My thoughts are with the family at this sad time.

"May he rest in peace God love him."

Emma Pyle added: "How awful RIP.

"Thoughts are with his family."

Catherine Watson wrote: " RIP. Thinking of his family."

Rachel Johnson commented: "Such sad news, my thoughts are with his family."

Hilda Rooks said: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP."