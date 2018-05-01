Men's fashion store announces £2 million turnover as it welcomes a new boss

A new manager has joined a fashion firm as it looks to build on its business milestone of reaching a £2 million turnover.

Award-winning menswear retailer, Master Debonair, has announced the appointment of Venture Stream managing director, Vic Morgan, as its non-executive chairman.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Vic has a proven track record in driving growth in small businesses, with 25 years’ experience in retail, e-commerce and niche markets.

As well as being founder and managing director of one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the North East, Venture Stream, Vic is non-executive chairman of Komodo Digital.

He was previously founder of Ethical Superstore and non-executive director of The Pen Shop.

Simon Whitaker, chief executive officer at Master Debonair, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Vic to the board at such an exciting time for Master Debonair.

"The business is growing faster than we had ever imagined and with Vic’s wealth of industry knowledge and experience he will be an asset as we continue to grow.”

Vic added: “Simon and Eve make a great team and together they have done a fantastic job growing Master Debonair into a successful start-up over such a short time.

"The business has enormous potential having been established on an excellent foundation with family-business values at its core.

“I’m very much looking forward to building on this foundation leading the board at such an exciting and important time for the business.”

Master Debonair is one of the fastest-growing independent menswear retailers.

Founded by Simon and Eve Whitaker just two years ago, the business now has 22 staff, a private showroom, offices and a distribution centre with an annual turnover of over £2 million.