Meet the Sunderland singleton looking for love on Take Me Out

A Sunderland singleton is looking for love on this weekend’s Take Me Out.

Dancer Alex Forth, 21, has been single for a year but is hoping her light will be left on and she will find love on the island of ‘Fernando’ in the new series of the hit ITV dating show.

Alex, whose skills include being a black belt in karate, joins the line-up of Paddy’s ‘Flirty Thirty’ for the show’s return to our screens on Saturday night.

The show, which is celebrating its tenth series, is responsible for seven weddings and three babies, with another two babies on the way.

Host Paddy McGuinness said: “It’s mad because it’s the same crew so you look forward to seeing everyone.

“I just genuinely don’t know where the time has gone. It’s crazy considering the amount of weddings we’ve had and kids being born from people meeting on the show. When I think about it, I feel very proud. It’s lovely.”

Speaking about the show’s enduring appeal, he said: “We don’t try and be too ‘cool for school’. It’s a dating show, but it’s a Saturday night entertainment show as well, so you can sit there and watch it with your friends, family, the kids, everyone. Everyone gets involved, we’re all shouting at the telly telling her to pick him! It’s just a nice easy watch.”

Alex’s profile for the show says she is addicted to Disney and watches three Disney films a week, as well as constantly listening to the Disney soundtrack.

Her celebrity crush is Eminem and she says although people often think she is a ‘Wag’, they soon realise she is a tomboy.

•Take Me Out returns to ITV on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm.