Meet the Siberian Husky who is taking the modelling world by storm

A Siberian Husky made modelling scouts ‘paws’ in their tracks with her striking photos.

Two-year-old Luna is set for global stardom after winning a competition to be the furry face of outdoor clothing brand Trespass.

Luna in the snow.

Earlier this month, the adorable pooch entered a world-wide competition to be one of around 10 lucky dogs to model for the brands doggy lifestyle range, Trespaws.

Out of more than 65,000 entries, Luna was chosen as one of the winners when judges spotted a photo of her in the snow at Hamsterley Forest on its social media feed.

Proud owners Josh Fox, 26, and Amy Chambers, 26, from Newbottle, said they had found out about the competition from a story in the Sunderland Echo and knew they had to enter.

Already Luna has amassed a huge Instagram following of more than 37,000 on her feed @luna.the.snow.dog and her stardom looks set to grow after landing a contact with the clothing company.

Luna showing support during the World Cup.

Josh, who works as a manager for family business, The Fashion Bible, said: “I entered after seeing it on the Echo website and then realised that a lot of my friends has also applied for it.

“I think there were around 65,000 entered world wide and we were one of the winners.

“I have always had dogs, but Luna is the first one that has had their own Instagram!

“Its just a hobby, I wasn’t expecting it to take off the away it has.

Josh Fox with dog Luna.

“We post photos daily and she has more friends then me with 37,000 followers!

“We get 10-20 messages every day from people day saying ‘I love your dog.’

“I love it - it’s something to be happy about.

“Some people have heard bad things about huskies, but they are really good-natured.

Luna will be the face of Tresspaws.

“Luna is a really free spirit - but she can be a bit stubborn!”

Luna who regularly meets up with other huskies at the Chester-le-Street husky meet, travels all over the region and even as far as Scotland and the Lake District getting photos taken by Amy and Josh for her social media.

In her new role Luna will be required to model some of the dog items in the Trespaws range, using her own and the brands social media.

Luna relaxing in the sunshine.

Luna has won a modelling competition.

Luna enjoying a day out.

Luna with her friends.

Luna dressed up for Halloween.