Meet the schoolboy in running for £25,000 Fortnite video game competition prize

A Wearside schoolboy is in the running to win a £25,000 priz after excelling in the regional heats of a video game competition.

Cobie Lee Forth finished joint first in a contest using the popular Fortnite game at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Fortnite player Cobie Lee Forth playing the game. Picture by FRANK REID

The Estars tournament, open to those aged 12 and over, saw those taking part enter the playing area through a replica battle bus – which is the spawn point in the online game – and battle it out during a pre-booked hour-long slot.

And Kepier Academy pupil Cobie, 14, of Shiney Row, has now made it into the grand final at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday, March 31, where he will compete against the best players from around the country to win the £25,000 first prize.

Cobie’s mum Kirsty Ellison told the Echo: “I knew he was good at the game because he’s played it since it first came out, but I had no idea he was that good.

“He plays Call of Duty as well but this is the main game he’s interested in.

“He went to the morning session of the tournament and won £25 for finishing joint first, then his dad took him back for the evening session and he did the same thing again.

“Because he came joint first in both he was given £250 as well so it wasn’t bad day’s work.”

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, with millions of players logging on to play every month.

The game is available in three distinct game mode versions: Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative.

The creation has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, drawing in more than 125 million players in less than a year.

Kirsty, 35, Cobie’s dad Lee, 42, and Cobie’s little sister Miley will all accompany him to the final when he will compete for the grand prize.

“For a an adult to be playing for this kind of money would be amazing, let alone a 14-year-old,” added Kirsty.

“With the scores he’s been getting though, he has a really good chance of coming away with it.”