Meet the retired Sunderland librarian hoping to be our Green Champion

A dedicated volunteer who gives up her time to clean up the streets of Washington has been nominated for a Best of Wearside Award.

Carol Attewell, 67, has been nominated for the Green Champion award for tackling the ongoing problem of litter in the region for 15 years.

The retried librarian, from Fatfield, decided that she needed to act after seeing the scale of rubbish in Washington and knowing that Sunderland City Council’s resources were being drastically reduced to tackle the problem.

In April 2014 she set up the Tidyfatfield Litter Group which has around 10 members and local councillors who look after their own areas as well as taking part in a monthly pick up.

Mrs Attewell, who is also a member of cycling and walking charity Sustrans, said: “I have been a Sustrans volunteer for 15 years along with my husband Bryan. “We are part of a group of rangers who look after the C2C route from Beamish to the A19 and when we began litter picking on the route we saw the amount of litter in surrounding areas.

“So three years ago I set up the Tidyfatfield Litter Group and we meet at the village shop in Fatfield and spend around an hour and a half for a monthly litter picks.

“For the monthly pick, I notify our council liaison officer to pick up bags, but I also go out on my own most fine days and usually collect two bags full of rubbish, so my own bins are usually full for collection.”

Mrs Attewell is a member of the Keep Washington Tidy group and has joined forces with The Rotary Club of Washington, which set up the Rotakids scheme and involved pupils from Usworth Colliery Primary School in litter picks.

The dedicated volunteer has also given presentations in Fatfield Primary School and St Roberts RC School, hoping to influence the younger generation as well as supporting projects such as Clean and Green, Groundwork.

On her nomination, Mrs Attewell said: “I welcome the nomination, not for myself, but to highlight the problem of litter as it is unsightly, costly, dangerous and wasteful.

“Hopefully it will help encourage people to stop littering and show that there are people who love where they live and are prepared to do something for their communities.”

