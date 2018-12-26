Meet the generous staff and pupils who have donated more than 1,000 items to help those in need

Generous staff and pupils at Hetton School have come together to donate more than 1,000 items to help those in need this Christmas.

Earlier this month the school held a collection of food and essential items for food bank Loaves and Fishes based at Easington Lane Access Point, in Hetton.

Hetton School pupil Jasmine Smith with items of food the school collected in aid of the foodbank.

Despite 44% of students at the school being classified as disadvantaged, more than 1,000 items were collected to help struggling families over the festive period.

Staff at the school were blown away by the generosity of their students.

Amran Suleman, a senior leader at Hetton School, who supports the Pupil Premium (disadvantaged) students, said: “We have noticed a significant number of our students engage with our free breakfast provision and this has caused us think about how some of our students will fare over the festive period.

“Therefore, to support the community our students are from, we have teamed up with our local food bank Loaves and Fishes to create our own food bank.

Hetton School pupil Caitlin Scott with items of food the school collected in aid of the foodbank.

“The response has been exceptional – considering the nature of our students, the donations have exceeded our expectations.

“Given the time of the year, when families are feeling the pinch, it has been absolutely amazing to see how considerate our students have been, and it proves why our students are quite simply the best!”

Loaves and Fishes food bank is open from 11am to 12 noon on Monday each week.

Most service users are people from the local community who self-refer but agency referrals are also welcome.

Hetton School pupils Ethan Scott (left) and Kian Wardle with items of food the school collected in aid of the foodbank.

Volunteers help to provide food parcels and support and ensure no one is turned away.